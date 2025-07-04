Info sought from public on Puri stampede

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday requested the public to share any information related to the Puri stampede that left three persons dead and 50 others injured. The stampede took place near the Shree Gundicha temple during a Rath Yatra event on June 29.

The State government, through a public notice, urged the people to share information, video footage or any other materials related to the stampede which took place early on Sunday for a proper and transparent inquiry into the incident.

The public notice issued by the Planning and Convergence department also mentioned that any individual or organisation can share their information regarding how such an incident took place. “The members of the public are urged to share information, video footage or any other material through the e-mail [email protected] by July 20,” an official said. This apart, the notice said that the interested persons can meet and share information with Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar after 3 pm on July 9 and at the Special Circuit House in Puri on July 10 after 3 pm.

The State government has also provided two landline telephone numbers (0674-2536882/2391970) of Bhubaneswar to facilitate the people to pass on their information to the team engaged in the inquiry of the stampede tragedy.

The State government, hours after the tragedy, had ordered an administrative inquiry into the stampede with Development Commissioner Anu Garg as its chief. Garg has already undertaken a preliminary investigation by visiting the place of the accident and also holding talks with different stakeholders including police. She is mandated to submit a report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi within 30 days.