Infrastructure oriented development will boost the economy: PM Modi in Post budget webinar

New Delhi: The post budget webinar of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) was addressed by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He disused many issues which included PM Gati Shakti Yojana.

PM Modi said that the pace of Development for 21st Century India has been set by this year's budget.The Infrastructure oriented development will certainly boost the potential of the economy. It will also increase numerous employment opportunities for people of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that PM Gati Shakti will make best use of the country's resources.Today PM Gati Shakti is a big need in the large scale our government is working on infrastructure development.Prime Minister Modi said that PM Gati Shakti will do the work of infrastructure planning, implementation and monitoring in a coordinated manner.

PM Modi said that infrastructure investment has a huge multiplier effect, it improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business.This gives strength to the economic productivity of all sectors.Today, when the country is giving unprecedented momentum to infrastructure development, economic activity and employment will increase.

PM Modi said that PM Gatishakti will also help in our exports and will make our MSMEs globally competitive.