Live
- Girl child is a blessing to family: Collector
- Children stretch beyond their boundaries to ace English
- LRS fee payment deadline nears, avail 25% rebate before March 31: DC
- Cancer screening programme ‘ColFit’ launched
- Vizianagaram eyes 16.63% growth in agri sector
- Bhadrachalam: Building collapses, 2 buried alive
- Suggestions offered to enhance biz operations at Adani Port
- Palestinians protest Hamas in rare public show of dissent
- LS being run in 'non-democratic' manner: Rahul
- Strictly follow safety protocols, VMRDA tells shop operators
'Insensitive’: Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC ruling in rape case
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Allahabad High Court's recent observations on grabbing of a woman's breasts and pulling the...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Allahabad High Court's recent observations on grabbing of a woman's breasts and pulling the drawstrings of her "pyjama" not amounting to an attempt to rape and said it reflected total "insensitivity" and "inhuman approach".
Taking a strong exception to the high court's observations made in its March 17 verdict, the apex court termed it a "very serious matter". "In normal circumstances, we are slow in granting stay at this stage.
But since the observations appearing in paragraphs 21, 24 and 26 are totally unknown to the cannons of law and depict total insensitive and inhuman approach, we are inclined to stay the said observations," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said.