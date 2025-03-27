'Insensitive’: Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC ruling in rape case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Allahabad High Court's recent observations on grabbing of a woman's breasts and pulling the drawstrings of her "pyjama" not amounting to an attempt to rape and said it reflected total "insensitivity" and "inhuman approach".

Taking a strong exception to the high court's observations made in its March 17 verdict, the apex court termed it a "very serious matter". "In normal circumstances, we are slow in granting stay at this stage.

But since the observations appearing in paragraphs 21, 24 and 26 are totally unknown to the cannons of law and depict total insensitive and inhuman approach, we are inclined to stay the said observations," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said.