International Conference Plants to Patients held

The two-day International Conference Plants to Patients 4: Ethnopharmacology Beyond Times, organised under the aegis of

Patanjali Research Foundation and Patanjali University, concluded successfully .

The conference conveyed a clear worldwide message that traditional healing systems of medicine are not merely based on belief but can form a foundation for the future of global healthcare, when supported by scientific research and evidence. The conference witnessed the participation of eminent scientists, researchers,

and medical experts from across the world. On this occasion, Swami Ramdev, while welcoming the distinguished guests at the conference, said that the convergence of research-driven, evidence-based medical science with the wisdom of the Vedic tradition will define the future direction of healthcare systems.

He emphasised that the vast body of Indian medical knowledge, preserved for thousands of years, must now be presented with strong scientific validation. He affirmed that Patanjali is committed to establishing itself as a global centre dedicated to enhancing the credibility and acceptance of evidence-based Indian medicine worldwide.