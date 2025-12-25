IPL organises mega health camp at Haripur

Dhenkanal: Many people of Dhenkanal’s Haripur village and Gundichapara panchayat require greater awareness regarding significant health concerns of hypertension and diabetes. Awareness is key to preventing diseases and lifestyle-related information is crucial for maintaining fitness. This was stated by doctors after attending a mega health camp organised by Indian Potash Limited (IPL) in collaboration with Mission Reconstruction and The Medicsat at Haripur.

The IPL organised the mega health camp to offer health check-up and distribute free medicines (allopathy & ayurvedic) to the villagers. As many as 200 patients were examined and they underwent medical tests at the camp. Doctors counselled patients before prescribing medication.

State Assembly Dispensary Medical Officer and senior medicine specialist Lalit Kumar Behera said 50 per cent of patients who were detected as suffering from blood pressure and old age diseases were not aware of their conditions. Many patients suffer from vitamin deficiency. There is a need to emphasise increased awareness regarding geriatric care, the importance of a structured lifestyle and blood pressure management, added Dr Behera. The IPL General Manager and plant head Vikash Kumar Chaudhary said the IPL is committed to prioritising community health. The company has been providing support for people’s health services at many places in the district. Dr Lalit Behera, Red Cross vice-president and Dhenkanal Blood Donors’ Association founder president Biranchi Narayan Pany, gynaecologist Dr Maithali Mohapatra and Dr Sudhansubala Panigrahi were felicitated by the IPL GM.

For their media and publicity efforts, nine IIMC students of journalism and Corporate Communication and Brand Management received health volunteer awards for social media campaign.