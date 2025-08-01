IPS Sonali Mishra becomes first woman DG of Railway Protection Force

New Delhi: In a historic development, Sonali Mishra, a 1993 batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has assumed charge as the Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), becoming the first woman to head the 143-year-old force.

She succeeds Manoj Yadava, who retired on July 31.

Her appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, is valid until her superannuation on October 31, 2026.

She brings with her over 30 years of distinguished service in policing and security, having served in prominent roles across both state and central agencies. Prior to this appointment, she held the position of Additional Director General of Police (Selection/Recruitment) in Madhya Pradesh and concurrently managed the roles of ADG at the Police Training & Research Institute and Director of the Madhya Pradesh Police Academy in Bhopal.

Her career also includes key assignments with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Border Security Force (BSF), and a notable stint with the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo. Recognised for her professionalism and leadership, she has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Her leadership at the helm of the RPF is expected to usher in a new era of modernisation, technological adoption, and proactive community engagement. She is likely to emphasise strengthening RPF’s role in tackling organised crimes such as human trafficking and ensuring the safety of vulnerable passengers across the Indian Railways’ extensive network.

Upon taking charge, Mishra expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and reaffirmed her dedication to upholding the RPF’s core values of vigilance, courage, and service, embodied in its motto “Yasho Labhasva”.

The RPF, entrusted with the security of railway property and passenger safety, looks forward to achieving new milestones under its dynamic leadership.



