IRCTC launches 6 air tour packages

Berhampur: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Bhubaneswar, the tourism arm of Indian Railways, has launched six Special Air Tour packages, including destination to Jyotirlinga, Gaya Kashi Sangam, Kashmir, Andaman, Rajasthan and North-East to facilitate the people from Odisha for the festive season.

The packages will start with Jyotirlinga Special from Bhubaneswar airport on September 16 and end on October 28 with a price ranging from Rs 25,110 to Rs 68,680.

Tourist and religious destinations like Ujjain (Mahakaleswar)-Omkareswar-Indore-Maheshwar, Mandu, Bodhgaya-Gaya-Varanasi-Sarnath-Prayagraj-Triveni Sangam, Srinagar-Gulmarg-Sonmarg-Pahalgam, Port Blair-North Bay Island-Ross Island-Havelock Island-Neil Island, Jaipur-Bikaner-Jaisalmer-Jodhpur-Udaipur-Mount, Abu-Ajmer-Pushkar, Darjeeling-Gangtok and Kalimpong will be covered in the package.

These packages are well designed, economical and inclusive of air tickets from Bhubaneswar, hotel accommodation, meals and sightseeing by air-conditioned vehicles, travel insurance and all taxes, said Kranti P Sawarkar, Joint General Manager (Tourism), IRCTC here on Thursday. The IRCTC will also operate two special train packages, including Kashi Gaya Pabitra Pinda Daan Yatra covering Gaya-Varanasi and Prayagraj starting on October 8 and South India Temple Tour covering Rameswaram-Madurai-Kanyakumari-Trivandrum.