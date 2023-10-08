Israel Declares 'State of War' Amid Escalating Conflict with Hamas

Israel has officially declared a "state of war" in response to the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, resulting in more than 200 fatalities and at least 1,000 injuries in the country.

In a startling and unexpected assault, Hamas initiated a deadly operation against Israel, known as 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,' launching an onslaught of 3,000 rockets and engaging in an unprecedented infiltration into the southern towns of Israel. The conflict rapidly escalated, with gunfights and hostage situations occurring as Hamas extended its assault to around 22 locations, reaching as far as 15 miles from the Gaza border, reported Hindustan Times.

In retaliation, Israel conducted a series of intense airstrikes on Gaza's coastal enclave under the banner of 'Operation Iron Swords.' These strikes elevated the Palestinian death toll to at least 232, as confirmed by officials. Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared his determination to reduce Hamas's Gaza hideouts to "rubble" as the hostilities continued. In the midst of ongoing clashes in some of the infiltrated towns, the Israeli military emphasized in a late-night briefing that the fate of the civilians and military personnel held hostage by Hamas would significantly shape the course of the war.



This conflict marks the latest chapter in the longstanding and deeply entrenched enmity between these bitter adversaries. Since Hamas, an Islamic militant group opposed to Israel, seized control of Gaza in 2007, Israel has maintained a blockade over the region. This ongoing tension has led to four previous wars between the two sides, with the current situation representing yet another escalation in their volatile relationship.

