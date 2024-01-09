  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Israel pitches for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep

Israel pitches for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep
x
Highlights

The Israeli embassy in India pitched for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep on Monday, amid a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives over...

The Israeli embassy in India pitched for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep on Monday, amid a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives over disparaging remarks made by Maldivian ministers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the islands.


"We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure," the Israeli embassy wrote on X.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X