Israel pitches for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep

The Israeli embassy in India pitched for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep on Monday, amid a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives over disparaging remarks made by Maldivian ministers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the islands.





We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program.



Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow.



For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here… pic.twitter.com/bmfDWdFMEq — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) January 8, 2024

"We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure," the Israeli embassy wrote on X.

