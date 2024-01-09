Live
- CES 2024: Nvidia Introduces GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Chips, Asserts Dominance in the "AI PC" Arena
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration
- CES 2024 Highlights: Samsung, LG, and Instacart Unveil Intriguing News and Gadgets
- Major parties fail to improve living standards of people
- Close fight will be between YSRCP & resurgent TDP
- Delhi records minimum temp of 7.9, air quality in 'very poor' levels
- All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets
- JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
- Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets Unveiled: Highlights from CES 2024
Just In
Israel pitches for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep
Highlights
The Israeli embassy in India pitched for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep on Monday, amid a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives over...
The Israeli embassy in India pitched for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep on Monday, amid a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives over disparaging remarks made by Maldivian ministers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the islands.
"We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure," the Israeli embassy wrote on X.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS