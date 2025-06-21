ISRO to transfer SSLV tech to HAL in ₹511 crore deal

In a landmark move towards boosting India’s private space capabilities, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured a ₹511 crore deal to take over the manufacturing and marketing of Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs) from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), according to our sources.

Over the next two years, ISRO will transfer the SSLV technology to HAL, which will be responsible for producing two SSLVs end-to-end, mirroring the methodology used in ISRO’s developmental launches. The SSLV, capable of delivering up to 500 kg payloads to low-Earth orbit, is known for its rapid assembly, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for deploying mini and nano satellites.

This move aims to reduce India's dependence on foreign players in the small satellite launch segment and increase its share in the growing global market. HAL will be allowed to independently manufacture and launch SSLVs starting August 2027, with autonomy to redesign components and select suppliers, although 51% ownership must remain with an Indian entity as per government norms.

HAL beat out Adani-backed Alpha Design Technologies and Bharat Dynamics Ltd to win the contract, which was awarded after a two-phase evaluation process headed by former Principal Scientific Adviser K. VijayRaghavan.

Unlike the PSLV procurement model, this initiative shifts the onus of production, launch, and marketing entirely to the private player. “This is different from the PSLV model, where we were the buyers,” said Radhakrishnan Durairaj, CMD of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). “Now, HAL will look for its own market. There’s significant global demand as satellites are increasingly miniaturised.”

NSIL has already scheduled 15 SSLV launches to strengthen India’s foothold in the space sector, with the first one planned for late 2026. Ahead of that, two SSLV missions carrying private Indian payloads are slated for launch in October 2025 and February 2026.

“We want India to become the global hub for small satellite launches,” said Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, India’s nodal agency for space sector promotion and regulation.

This deal marks a turning point in India’s space commercialisation roadmap and paves the way for HAL to become a key player in the international small satellite market.