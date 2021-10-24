ITBP awards its ‘Best Dog, Horse’

New Delhi/Greater Noida: Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Sanjay Arora on Friday awarded special medals to ITBP Service K9 (ISK) 'Snowy' and 'Champion'. Snowy is a Malinois dog and Champion is a mare. Both were honoured during the Director General's annual parade held at the 39th Battalion of ITBP in Greater Noida.

The ITBP said that eight-year-old K9 Snowy was awarded a special K9 medal for detecting the IED in time. Snowy detected IEDs several times while on explosive investigation duty and saved the lives of soldiers. Out of this, Snowy along with 40th Battalion of ITBP also detected an IED in Bakarkatta, Chhattisgarh.

The 11-year-old mare, 'Champion' was awarded for her stellar performance as the representative of all ponies and mules engaged in the task of transporting logistics to cold and high altitude border areas at the National Equestrian Championships and during the Force Mounted Parade. ITBP started awarding medals to its best dog and horse in 2016.