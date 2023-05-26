It's 'daughters' era' as girls shine in Class X: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Congratulating the girl students for topping the exam of class 10 declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it's "daughters' era" as the girl students are making all of them proud with their "rare" achievement.



As per the result, Gagandeep Kaur and Navjot, both of Sant Mohan Das Senior Secondary School in Kot Sukhiyan Faridkot in district, secured the first and second position with 650 and 648 marks out of 650, respectively.



Harmandeep Kaur of Government High School in Mandali in Mansa district clinched third position with 646 marks.



A government spokesman said that this time 2,90,796 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 2,81,905 passed. Apart from this, 6,171 students have to reappear and the result of 103 students has been delayed.



Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the girls have once again outshone the boys in the result, adding the state government will felicitate these bright students with a cash award of Rs 51,000 soon.

He said this is the result of the concerted efforts being made by the government to spread the light of quality education in every nook and corner of Punjab. Mann said the massive efforts being made by the government has immensely benefited the girls, thereby paving way for their empowerment by excelling in the field of education.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that in the recent results declared for class 8, 12 and now 10, girls have surpassed boys.

Congratulating the meritorious students, he extended best wishes to them for their future. Mann said it is a red-letter day for the state as these girl students have proved their mettle by excelling in these exams.

The Chief Minister said these girls had been able to shine through their hard work, perseverance and dedication, adding that students, their parents and teachers deserve accolades for this achievement.