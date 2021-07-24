It's treason, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Prime Minister and Home Minister have used Pegasus spyware against the Indian state and against our institutions. "They have used it politically, they've used it in Karnataka, they've used it to scuttle probes, they've used it against Supreme Court, they have used it against all the institutions of this country.



The only word for this is treason. There is no other word for this," Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He further said, "My phone was tapped. It's not a matter of Rahul Gandhi's privacy. I'm an Opposition leader, I raise the voices of people.

This is an attack on the voices of the people. Home Minister should resign and there should be a Supreme Court inquiry against Narendra Modi."

Reacting to Rahul's allegations, BJP said the Congress leader should handover his phone to investing agencies so that a proper investigation could be conducted.

"If Rahul Gandhi thinks his phone is being tapped, he should submit his phone to the competent agencies so that action is taken as per the IPC," said BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore.

Rathore, however, said he doesn't think even junior copywriter will tap his phone as there is nothing original in it. Rathore said no phone or any gadget is being recorded illegally and if someone feels so they should seek help of the agencies for action as per law of the land.

The government has dismissed the reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations levelled just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at "maligning Indian democracy".

The Pegasus reports have been published by The Wire in collaboration with 16 other international publications including the Washington Post, The Guardian and Le Monde, as media partners to an investigation conducted by Paris-based media non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories and rights group Amnesty International. The investigation focuses on a leaked list of more than 50,000 phone numbers from across the world that are believed to have been the target of surveillance through Pegasus software of Israeli surveillance company NSO Group.