J-K: Anti-terror operation in Kulgam enters third day

Srinagar: The anti-terrorist operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Sunday as security forces tightened the noose around the ultras engaged in the gun battle with them.

"The encounter has entered third day as intermittent exchange of firing has been going on since Sunday morning," an official said.

He said the security forces were using all means, including drones, to track down the terrorists.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter which began on Friday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday evening, the operation was halted for the night, the officials said.

The cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

Firing resumed on Saturday morning, during which two terrorists were killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, they added, noting that the operation is still underway.