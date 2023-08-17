Jaipur: 1 crore residents for ‘Mission 2030’

Jaipur : Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot said that the state government with its efficient financial management has benefitted every person with the public welfare schemes. Now the state government has set a target of ‘Mission 2030’ to bring Rajasthan among the leading states of the country. Suggestions will be taken from 1 crore residents of the state including economists, authors, journalists, students, government employees, advocates, farmers, labourers, women, youth, intellectuals and sportspersons for the Mission 2030 by launching a campaign. The state government will release the vision document of Mission 2030 by incorporating these suggestions.