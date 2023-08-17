  • Menu
Jaipur: 1 crore residents for ‘Mission 2030’

Highlights

Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot said that the state government with its efficient financial management has benefitted every person with the public welfare schemes

Jaipur : Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot said that the state government with its efficient financial management has benefitted every person with the public welfare schemes. Now the state government has set a target of ‘Mission 2030’ to bring Rajasthan among the leading states of the country. Suggestions will be taken from 1 crore residents of the state including economists, authors, journalists, students, government employees, advocates, farmers, labourers, women, youth, intellectuals and sportspersons for the Mission 2030 by launching a campaign. The state government will release the vision document of Mission 2030 by incorporating these suggestions.

