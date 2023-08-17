Jaipur: Inflation-free Raj said Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid tributes to the martyrs on Independence Day. Extending wishes to people of the state, he said that the country has maintained its strong democracy by moving on the path of non-violence under the guidance of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Now it is our big responsibility to protect it. He said that according to the Constitution of India, the state government is committed to promote social and economic equality in the state and for the all-round development of the general public. The state government is working by following the elements of policy guidelines.

Gehlot said that every person is getting benefitted with the public welfare schemes of the state. People have got freedom from inflation. Now it is our target to make Rajasthan the leading and the best state of the country by 2030, in which the contribution of all sections of the society is very important.

“We all are celebrating the auspicious day as a state with 50 districts with the creation of 17 new districts. He said the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games is the biggest sporting event in the world in which 60 lakh sportspersons are taking part. This will get ready the players who will win international medals in the future.