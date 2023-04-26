Jaipur : Mali community stir for quota Man found hanging from tree

Jaipur : The body of a man belonging to the Mali community, which has been blocking the Jaipur-Agra national highway here demanding a separate 12 per cent quota, was found hanging from a tree near the protest site on Tuesday morning, police said. Nitriaj Singh, the circle officer of Nadbai, said the body was found hanging from a tree along the highway around 150 meters from the protest site. The man has been identified as Mohan Singh. His body has been shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital, the police official said.

The community has been blocking the national highway for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding more reservation in jobs and higher education. Despite a call by Murari Lal Saini, the convenor of Phule Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, the protesters have refused to vacate the protest site till an amicable solution is reached through talks with the Rajasthan government.