Jaishankar speaks to Israeli foreign minister, reiterates India's commitment towards humanitarian laws & 2 state solution

New Delhi: India has reiterated its commitment towards countering terrorism and adhering to international humanitarian law, while advocating for a two state solution amid intensifying Israel-Palestine conflict.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined this while speaking to his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on Saturday.

"Spoke this afternoon with FM @elicoh1 of Israel. Appreciated his sharing the Israeli assessment of the current situation. Reiterated our firm commitment to countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two state solution," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar had described the situation in West Asia as complex, while addressing an event on November 4.

Cohen after his telephonic conversation with Jaishankar, thanked him for his support.

"Thank you @DrSJaishankar for your support of Israel and of its war against the Hamas terrorist organisation. Our war is the entire democratic world's war against a despicable terrorist organisation that is worst than ISIS," he had said.