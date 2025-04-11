Live
- Service activities mark MP’s birthday celebrations
- CM to meet artisans in Nuzvid constituency today
- IITM Incubation Cell, VITAP TBI Foundation ink MoU
- Additional EO reviews Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti
- Coal workers are real warriors: Kishan Reddy
- Vontimitta temple gears for celestial wedding
- Harish must ponder his role in party: Cong MP
- Venkaiah Naidu to address ‘One Nation-One Election’ seminar in Tirupati tomorrow
- Uttam to public reps: Dine with fine rice beneficiaries a la CM Revanth
- Govt categorises village, ward secretariats as A, B & C
Jaishankar to address inaugural session of Global Tech Summit
Highlights
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the inaugural session of the ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) --...
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the inaugural session of the ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) -- India's flagship dialogue on geo-technology -- that begins here on Thursday.
The GTS, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India, will be held from April 10-12. The inaugural session of the summit would begin with an address by Jaishankar, according to a statement issued by the MEA.
According to the programme agenda of the summit, the EAM will take part in the event on Friday which will be followed by a number of sessions.
Next Story