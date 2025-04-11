Jaishankar to address inaugural session of Global Tech Summit

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the inaugural session of the ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) -- India's flagship dialogue on geo-technology -- that begins here on Thursday.

The GTS, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India, will be held from April 10-12. The inaugural session of the summit would begin with an address by Jaishankar, according to a statement issued by the MEA.

According to the programme agenda of the summit, the EAM will take part in the event on Friday which will be followed by a number of sessions.