Jaishankar to visit Russia next week

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Moscow on August 20-21, where he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The visit comes days after the United States imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in response to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the trade uncertainty and tariff announcements. Both the leaders discussed developments in

Ukraine, with PM Modi reiterating India's consistent position for a peaceful resolution.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also met Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, a day after US President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Indian imports in response to India's continued purchases of Russian oil.