Jajpur: Helper dies as bus hits truck

Jajpur: Two persons died on the spot and 20 others sustained injuries, five of them critically, in two separate road accidents near Jaraka bazaar on NH-16 under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Monday.

In the first mishap, a helper was killed and 20 passengers were injuredas the bus in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck at Panda Dhaba near Jaraka bazaar on NH 16.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained.

As per reports, the private passenger bus was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Baripada when it rammed into the stationary truck resulting in death of the helper of the bus on the spot. The injured persons were first rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. Police have seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is on. In the second incident, a 26-year-old man died on the spot when he was hit by an unknown vehicle near Jaraka bazaar on NH-16 on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo, a resident of Kumar village. Santosh was crossing the NH-16 when he was hit by the speeding vehicle resulting in his death.

On being informed, Dharmasala police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.