Jal Mahotsav at Centurion University

Jatni: The Youth4Water Campaign commemorates World Water Day 2022 with a hybrid event - Jala Mahotsav – involving youth across Odisha. Youth do 'shramdan' at pond sites. A signature event was held at Centurion University to share those efforts with special invitees at Bhubaneswar.

Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of State E&IT, Sports and Youth Services, was the chief guest. Other dignitaries present included Monika O Nielsen, chief of Odisha State unit, UNICEF, Rashmi Ranjan Nayak, director CAD-PIM and Additional Secretary, Water Resource, department and Dr Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor, Centurion University.

The minister administered 'I Love My Water Body' pledge to more than 3,000 Youth4Water youth at 300 ponds across the State. He interacted with them while they offered 'shramdan' to clean the banks

He launched a free e-training program on WASH and climate change and released 'Jala Ra Katha' stories on water bodies.

The Jala Mahotsav started with a 'kalash ceremony' in which all dignitaries on the dais poured water into an empty kalash. This symbolised that collective action is the way forward to rid the problem of water scarcity

The programme included release of factsheets on how visual indicators can help assess the health status of a pond and livelihood options that youth can get from ponds. The first volume of 'Jala Ra Katha' a compilation of stories written by youth on water bodies they have grown up around.

The minister also awarded certificates of appreciation to all Youth4Water partners present--Department of Water Resources, Centurion University, PanTISS, BGVS, Water Aid India, Swasthya Plus, Radio Bulbul, Tata STRIVE, NSS and NYKS.

The prize-winning entries of the Youth4Water Innovation Challenge were displayed at the signature event. The innovator youth also made a presentation to share their ideas.

Monika Nielsen said, "I encourage all youth to join Youth4Water. By the end of 2022, we hope to have at least one lakh youth made aware and 20,000 trained as water guardians."

Supriya Pattanayaka, V-C, Centurion University, said, "Centurion University is committed to giving education with a heart. I have faith that if they put their minds to it, youth can do anything. We are happy to have partnered with the Youth4Water campaign. In coming months, we will certainly take forward the action plan for work conservation."