Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces

Srinagar: Security forces neutralised four terrorists in the early hours of Monday morning, in an operation in the Gudder area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a news report put out by ANI, all the four terrorists were killed. The security forces were reportedly attacked by a group of terrorists when they were patrolling the area.

In the exchange of fire that followed, all the four terrorists were killed. Meanwhile, another encounter started at Lowermunda area of Kulgam, in which three terrorists are said to be trapped. More details on the Lowermunda operation are awaited following which this story will be updated.

Jammu & Kashmir: 4 terrorists have been killed in the encounter between personnel of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, police & terrorists in Gudder area of #Kulgam; Operation is still underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/2XFAcsLdGP — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

This is the third encounter between terrorists and security forces in the past 48 hours, which goes to prove that militant groups in the region are trying to foment trouble. In all the operations, security forces have neutralised the militants.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in August, security forces have effectively neutralised a number of terrorists in a series of operations. Pakistan backed terror groups have made several infiltration bids over the past eight months, but vigilant Indian security forces have pushed them back and have also killed many terrorists.

As the snow begins to melt, security forces are keeping a tight vigil on any likely infiltration bid by Pakistan-based terror groups.