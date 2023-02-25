Jammu and Kashmir DGP emphasises need for detailed household surveys in border areas

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has underlined the need to conduct detailed household surveys in border areas and use technology to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid, an official spokesperson said. Singh said this while chairing a meeting of the Border Management Task Force, which was attended by various senior officers of police, Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and civil administration here on Friday.

The meeting covered various border management issues like better inter-agency coordination, problems faced by civilians residing in these areas and identification of gaps in the implementation of decisions taken in previous meetings, the spokesperson said. Addressing the meeting, the DGP outlined the objectives of the Border Management Task Force, which was constituted with the aim of enhancing coordination and synergy amongst various stakeholders, especially in the context of present and emerging challenges.

Singh stressed the importance of smooth sharing of information and the use of technology for better surveillance as well as for strengthening the anti-infiltration grid. Referring to the recommendations of the DGP/IGP conference, he reiterated the earlier instructions to conduct detailed household surveys in the border areas. He also underlined the importance of civic action programmes and other community engagement activities in these areas.

Vulnerability mapping, keeping previous terror incidents in mind, was another important point flagged by the DGP, the spokesperson said. Top officers representing different security forces and civil administration suggested different measures for effective border management, he said. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh; ADGP (Coordination) Police Headquarters, Danesh Rana; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; General Officer Commanding (GOC), 28 Infantry Division 15 Corps, Major General Girish Kalia; and GOC 26 Infantry Division, 9 Corps, Major General Gaurav Gautam attended the meeting, the spokesperson said. Deputy Inspector General (Operations), BSF Jammu Frontier, Vikrant Nayar; deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts also attended the meeting.