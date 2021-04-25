Jammu And Kashmir Under 34-Hour Curfew From 8 pm Saturday To Curb Spread Of Covid

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday to 6 am tomorrow amid a massive spike in coronavirus cases.

"Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed," the office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

On April 8, the Union Territory administration ordered the imposition of a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts which was later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts on April 20.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir surged to 1,58,374 on Saturday as 2,030 people tested positive for the virus while the death count climbed to 2,126 with a daily jump of 15 fatalities, officials said.