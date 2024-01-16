Jammu battles unusual cold, Kashmir continues in deep freeze

Night temperature continued to slip in Jammu city as Kashmir remained in deep freeze with bone chilling night cold on Tuesday.

Jammu city continued to reel under unusually low night temperature as people struggled to keep themselves warm.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has not forecast any major change in weather during the next 10 days.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and since then, there has been no rain or snow in J&K which could spell disaster for the coming summer months.Chillai Kalan will end on January 30.

Srinagar had minus 4.6, Gulmarg minus 3.1 and Pahalgam minus 5.4 as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 10.4, and Kargil minus 12.3 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 2.3, Katra 5.6, Batote 3, Bhaderwah 0.4 and Banihal minus 0.6 as the minimum temperature.