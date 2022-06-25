  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Jammu-Srinagar highway restored for traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway restored for traffic
x

Jammu-Srinagar highway restored for traffic (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

After remaining closed for four days, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored for one-way traffic on Saturday.

Jammu: After remaining closed for four days, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored for one-way traffic on Saturday.

Traffic department officials said there will be one-way movement of vehicles.

The highway remained closed due to multiple landslides, shooting stones triggered by incessant rain and inclement weather.

Scores of vehicles carrying essential supplies to the valley remained stranded.

All essential supplies to the landlocked valley are routed through the over 300 km-long highway.

Meanwhile, the Mughal Road that connects the valley with the Poonch district in Jammu division continues to remain closed for traffic.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X