Japan-India ties gain fresh momentum with stronger security, technology push: Report

The long-standing and resilient partnership between Japan and India is entering a new and dynamic phase, marked by deeper security collaboration and expanding cooperation in advanced technologies, according to a report.

The bilateral relationship, which has steadily strengthened over the years, is now witnessing renewed energy driven by shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region and growing people-to-people engagement.

A report by Japan Forward highlights that cultural exchanges, rising Japanese investments in India, and collaboration in innovation and manufacturing are adding fresh momentum to ties. Both countries share a common vision of ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific amid growing global uncertainties.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan in August 2025, then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba underscored the remarkable progress in bilateral relations over the past decade and emphasised strengthening security cooperation.

"Japan and India, which share fundamental values, share the responsibility to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region," he said. "With the international situation becoming increasingly uncertain, Japan and India must join forces to ensure peace and stability in the region."

Both sides had reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the "Special Strategic and Global Partnership", with Ishiba highlighting successful collaboration in investment, manufacturing, and technology. Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted: "The two leaders also agreed that Japan and India will build a complementary relationship in the future, leveraging each other's strengths and co-creating the social and economic values necessary to solve the challenges facing future generations."

In December 2025, Prime Minister Modi met current Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where both leaders agreed to further advance the India–Japan Special Strategic Partnership.

Under the Action Plan for Japan-India Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation, the two countries aim to facilitate a two-way exchange of 500,000 people over the next five years, boosting cultural, educational, economic, and security ties.

"We chalked out a roadmap for the coming years, which will focus on sectors like investment, innovation, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges and state-prefecture partnerships," PM Modi said.

Recent developments reflect these commitments on the ground. The Japan Travel Fair 2026, organised by the Japan National Tourism Organisation in India, aims to strengthen cultural and tourism exchanges.

In a symbolic gesture, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi presented Japan's national cricket team jersey to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the Japan-India Strategic Dialogue. Noriaki Abe, Minister at the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi, remarked: "It also carried meaning. Cricket, a sport deeply woven into India's social fabric, is emerging as an unexpected but powerful bridge between our two nations."

The report mentioned, "The bilateral trade was $21 billion USD in 2023-24, which increased to $25.17 billion in 2026. Japan has been one of the top sources of Foreign Direct Investment in India, amounting to $43 billion in the past quarter-century."

It concludes that Japan-India relations are steadily evolving beyond traditional diplomacy into a comprehensive partnership anchored in security, technology, and shared democratic values.