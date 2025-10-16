‘Jatra’ personality denied entry to join Cong

Bhubaneswar: High drama unfolded before the Odisha Congress headquarters here after a ‘jatra’ (traditional theatre) personality was denied entry to join the party. Ananta Narayan Dhal, proprietor of a ‘jatra’ party, said he came to join the party after being inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, however, said the party cannot induct anyone with a “criminal background.”

Dhal and his supporters reached the Congress Bhawan in several cars, waving flags and raising slogans, only to be stopped at the gate. They were also engaged in a heated argument with police personnel who asked them to leave.

“Inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, I have arrived here to join the Congress party. However, I found that the gates were locked,” Dhal said. Dhal also claimed he discussed joining the party with senior leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati, who did not comment on the issue.

“Congress Bhawan is not his (Bhakta Charan Das’s) paternal property. These days, he is the OPCC chief; he may not be there tomorrow,” Dhal said, implying that the State Congress chief has opposed his entry. Dhal claimed that he and his supporters will travel to New Delhi and assemble at Jantar Mantar to join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The State Congress president responded to the development, saying the party would not accept people with a “criminal background.” Das later said, “One can request a party’s membership, but cannot snatch it. We will not accept him. If he wants, he can go to Rahul Gandhi.”

Dhal was recently accused of immoral behaviour and assault by several people, including actresses.