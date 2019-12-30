Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Government Drops Sedition Cases Against Tribals

Ranchi: In its first cabinet decision, the Hemant Soren government decided to withdraw all sedition cases against tribals related to the Pathalgadi movement. The cabinet took these key decision hours after Hemant Soren was sworn in as chief minister. During the course of his election campaign, Soren had promised to quash all sedition cases related to the Pathalgadi movement.

The Raghubar Das government of the BJP faced massive protests from tribals over its decision to amend Chhota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, 1949 in 2018. The Acts protect tenancy rights of tribals over land. The Pathalgadi movement which broke out in 2018, covers four districts of Jharkhand which are considered Maoist-infested a Khunti, Gumla, West Singhbum and Simdega.

The Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM) which describes itself as a coalition of progressive organisations to defend people's rights, welcomed the decision of the Soren cabinet.

https://twitter.com/JharkhandJanad1/status/1211275343689998336?s=20

It demanded the withdrawal of camps from schools and sought dialogue on the demands of tribals from the Pathalgadi region.

The Raghubar Das government's decisions to amend the tenancy acts of ChhotaNagpur and Santhal Pargana earned the wrath of the tribals, which was evident in the BJP's poor showing in the tribal belt of the state. Apart from erosion of its voter base among tribals, the BJP paid a heavy price for experimenting with a non-tribal chief minister and continuing with him in the face of widespread resentment.