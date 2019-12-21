Jharkhand man gets 12-year jail term for raping girl

Ramgarh (Jharkhand):A court in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl two years ago.

The court of Additional District Judge (1), Sanjay Pratap Singh on Friday found 22-year-old Kishun Bhuiyan guilty under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, Additional Public Prosecutor S K Shukla said on Saturday.

The investigation into the case found that Bhuiyan, a resident of Saundadih village of the district, had abducted the girl to Delhi on June 17, 2017 and raped her multiple times for a month.

Bhuiyan was arrested when he returned to Ramgarh with the girl a month after abducting her, Shukla said.

The family of the girl had lodged an FIR with Bhurkunda police station.