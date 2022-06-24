Jharsuguda : District hockey assn lauded

Jharsuguda : District Collector of Jharsuguda Saroj Kumar Samal while launching the book 'Remembrance' in the DMF conference hall in Jharsuguda collectorate welcomed the 'great' journey of the district hockey association within a short span of time by organising the inter-school tournament, holding training camp for physical education teachers and students by involving reputed coach.

He urged the gathering to organise junior and sub-junior hockey tournament under Mo School Hockey Club. Along with invited dignitaries, members of the district hockey association, headmasters and principals from various schools and colleges were present Jeeban Mohanty, vice-president, Odisha Hockey Association, welcomed. Pradipt Kumar Nath, general secretary, district hockey association, and additional chief engineer (R&B), proposed a vote of thanks.

Among the dignitaries present were ADM Prabir Kumar Naik, BDO Prasana Kumar Pandey, DEO Puspanjali Minch, DSO Sushil Kumar Mishra, DSP Banashree Rautray. DIPRO Ajay Kumar Jena, District Physical Education Officer Dambarudhar Pujari, Prajjwal Patel, Bijaya Kumar Behera and Shanti Naik.