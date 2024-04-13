J&K: 5 killed, 4 injured in Doda road accident

Jammu: Five people were killed while four sustained injuries in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Saturday.

Officials said that the accident happened when a vehicle met with an accident at Khanpura in Phagsoo area of Thathri sub-division in Doda district on Saturday.

An official said that the vehicle was on way from Thathri to Khanpura when the driver lost control of the wheel after which the vehicle plunged into a gorge.

“Five persons were killed in the accident. The four injured are being treated in the hospital,” the official said.