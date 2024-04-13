Live
- Over $100 million in funding raised by 21 Indian startups this week
- From Fragile 5 to Top 5: Statistics from 2014 to 2024 show India’s epochal journey
- Negligence of officials.. Memos issued to retired employees
- A successful blood donation camp
- Battle for Hyderabad: Owaisi brothers turned rich but ditched fellow Muslims, says BJP’s Madhavi Latha
- J&K: 5 killed, 4 injured in Doda road accident
- State panel slams SS (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for ‘using kids in polls’
- Woman commits suicide by jumping into well
- IPL 2024: Surya's batting, Bumrah's bowling augur well for MI as Dhoni returns to Wankhede
- Congress will give ‘nyay’ to farmers, women & jobless youth, says Rahul Gandhi in Maha rally
Just In
J&K: 5 killed, 4 injured in Doda road accident
Highlights
Five people were killed while four sustained injuries in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Saturday.
Jammu: Five people were killed while four sustained injuries in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Saturday.
Officials said that the accident happened when a vehicle met with an accident at Khanpura in Phagsoo area of Thathri sub-division in Doda district on Saturday.
An official said that the vehicle was on way from Thathri to Khanpura when the driver lost control of the wheel after which the vehicle plunged into a gorge.
“Five persons were killed in the accident. The four injured are being treated in the hospital,” the official said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS