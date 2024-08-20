J&K Assembly Polls: Election Commission To Issue First Phase Notification

The Election Commission is set to release the notification for the initial phase of voting in 24 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. This marks the commencement of the electoral process in the Union Territory since the announcement of poll dates last week.



The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, last held in 2014, will occur in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 across 90 Assembly seats. The results are anticipated to be declared on October 4.



Coinciding with the notification, the Election Commission will publish updated electoral rolls. Political parties are expected to announce their initial candidate lists shortly.



The first phase encompasses 16 constituencies in the Kashmir Valley and eight in the Jammu region. The subsequent phases will cover 26 and 40 seats respectively.



These elections represent a significant milestone as they are the first since the region's special status was revoked in 2019, leading to its reorganization as a Union Territory. Since then, Jammu and Kashmir has been under direct central administration.



The Supreme Court, while addressing challenges to the Article 370 abrogation, had directed the Election Commission to conduct polls by September 30, 2024, and urged for the restoration of statehood.

