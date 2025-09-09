J&K CM pays tribute to two soldiers killed in Kulgam operation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday laid a wreath and paid rich tribute to the two soldiers, who died during an encounter with the terrorists in the Kulgam district.

An official statement said, “Expressing profound sorrow over the loss, the Chief Minister said that the exemplary courage, unwavering valour, and ultimate sacrifice of these soldiers will be eternally remembered with deep respect and gratitude. The Chief Minister further affirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the families of martyrs and their continued support in all circumstances.”

The two soldiers, identified as Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terrorist operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam district on Monday.

Two terrorists were killed in this operation, while three soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were injured.

The two injured soldiers succumbed in the hospital on Monday, while the doctors have described the condition of the injured JCO as stable.

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday went to the Gudar forest operation site, where the anti-terrorist operation by joint forces continues.

The joint forces have started aggressive anti-terrorist operations in the union territory, and these operations are targeted against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Security forces believe that to dismantle the ecosystem of terror in the UT, the focus should not merely be on the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorist, but also on those helping to sustain terrorism.

After Operation Sindoor was suspended, there have been attempts by the terrorists to infiltrate into J&K from the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740 km long LoC guarded by the Army. In addition to the LoC, there is a nearly 240 km long International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF).

With the help of Pakistan, terrorist outfits have been using drones, especially along the International Border, to drop weapons, drugs and cash on the Indian side for the terrorists.

The BSF has been using special anti-drone technology to ensure that the handlers of terrorism sitting in Pakistan are prevented from using drones to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also under the radar of the security forces since it is believed that the funds generated by drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are ultimately used to sustain terrorism.