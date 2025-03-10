J&K: Controversial Gulmarg fashion show designers apologise, sponsors withdraw videos from Instagram

Srinagar: The designers of the controversial Gulmarg fashion show that caused public anger in J&K, apologised for organising the event while the sponsors said they have withdrawn the videos shot during the fashion show.

Shivan and Narresh, the fashion designers, who organised the outdoor shoot of the fashion show for Elle India said in a statement: “We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski and aprs-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments.”

The designers said they acknowledged the concerns raised by political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and said that respect for all cultures and traditions is at their heart.

“We have respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful," they said.

A video, which went viral, showed models walking down the snow-covered ramp at the Elle India fashion show organised by the fashion designer duo of Shivan and Narresh.

The video was posted by Elle on its Instagram Threads account but was taken down following the controversy.

Several Kashmiri political leaders and people on social media described the event as ‘vulgar & obscene’.

Chief minister, Omar Abdullah told the J&K Assembly today that the fashion show had been organised at a private hotel and the government had nothing to do with it.

The Chief Minister said he had asked for a report, adding that he would ask the police to take appropriate action against the organisers.