- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
J&K L-G rubbishes house arrest claim of Mehbooba
J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday rubbished claims of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that she has been put under house arrest.
Sinha released a video statement in which he said that nobody has been put under house arrest in J&K.
The Lt Governor called Mehbooba’s claim of having been put under house as ‘spreading rumour’.
Earlier, the PDP had said on its official social media page that Mehbooba Mufti had been put under house arrest on the eve of the historic verdict on Article 370 by the 5-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court.
