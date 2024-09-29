J&K: Massive operation on to trace terrorists after encounter in Kathua yesterday

Jammu: A local policeman was killed and two officers have been injured in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said on Sunday.



Anand Jain, ADGP (Jammu) told reporters that a Head Constable of police was killed and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were injured in the encounter between security forces and the terrorists in the Billawar area of Kathua district on Saturday.

The ADGP said: “A massive search operation is on in Kathua forests to track down the terrorists. A joint operation was launched yesterday in the Khog area of Billawar in Kathua district."

"In the exchange of fire, Head Constable Bashir Ahmed was killed while as an ASI and a DySP were injured, who are stable now," he added.

“There are inputs about three to four terrorists hiding in the area. The inputs indicate that they are foreign terrorists,” the ADGP informed.

Asked about the effect of this ongoing operation against terrorists in Kathua and adjoining districts where voting will be held on October 1, the senior officer said that police and other forces will ensure smooth elections in the third phase.

Terrorists believed to be hardcore foreign mercenaries, have carried out hit-and-run attacks against the army, local police and civilians in the hilly districts of Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi of Jammu division during the last three to four months.

After carrying out ambushes against the army and others in the hilly areas, the terrorists would escape into the densely foliaged and forested areas of these districts.

To thwart the tactics of the terrorists, over 4,000 soldiers drawn from the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare were deployed in the mountain tops and densely forested areas of Jammu division. After this revised strategy by the security forces, terrorist attacks in these districts have drastically come down.

With their ubiquitous presence in these areas, the security forces have been able to establish contact (engage terrorists in gunfights) in these areas.

Five terrorists have been killed so far after the security forces revisited their strategy to meet the challenge posed by the foreign mercenaries.