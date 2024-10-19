J&K minister’s humane gesture earns praise

A Jammu & Kashmir minister earned public praise after he stopped his escorted cavalcade to personally assist two road accident victims in Srinagar.



Minister Satish Sharma was on his way to Srinagar International Airport on Friday evening when he saw a father and his son injured in a road accident near the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar city.

The minister stopped and ensured that the injured were shifted to a hospital in his official vehicle. The victims had suffered a serious road accident when the minister reached the accident site.

Eyewitnesses said that Sharma stopped his car and personally assisted the injured father and son while arranging for their transportation to a nearby hospital in his official vehicle.

The minister later told reporters that it was his duty to help the injured civilians and the vehicle/vehicles allotted to him were for the service of the people.

“Once a minister assists the injured, other people voluntarily come forward to help. I was told by the doctors that the injured are being treated well at the hospital,” Sharma said.

Satish Sharma fought the Assembly election as an independent candidate from the Chhamb Assembly constituency in Jammu district. He defeated former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Tara Chand.

He is the son of former MP Madal Lal Sharma.

Omar Abdullah on Friday allotted portfolios to his Council of Ministers.

Satish Sharma was allotted Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports, and ARI Training portfolios.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha appointed senior NC leader, Mubarak Gul as the Protem Speaker of the Assembly on Friday.

The legislative Assembly will be convened on October 21 where the Protem Speaker will administer oath/affirmation to the elected MLAs after which they will elect a regular Speaker.

--IANS

sq/kvd