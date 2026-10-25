J&K: Night temperature drops below freezing point in Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Srinagar: For the first time this season, the minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded 2.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, which is 0.9 degrees below normal.

The Meteorological Department officials told IANS, “For the first time this season, minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Gulmarg and Pahalgam at minus 0.4 and minus 0.3, respectively.

“Srinagar city had 2.9 degrees Celsius, Jammu city had 14.1, Katra 12, Batote 9.8 and Bhaderwah 2.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today,” the Met officials said.

As a feeble late-winter sun shone over the Valley, people woke up to a leisurely holiday, avoiding morning walks and other outdoor activities.

The weather office has forecast generally dry weather till the end of this month, although isolated, brief spells of rain are possible till October 28.

The leaves of the Chinar trees have turned amber in readiness to change into gold, rust and finally the fiery crimson.

Locals have started wearing light woollen clothes, as the elders are already wearing the traditional tweed overgarment called the ‘Phiren’.

Schoolchildren have started wearing winter uniforms as they brave the early morning chill. Fresh snowfall in Zojila Pass and on the Afarwat mountains in Gulmarg indicates winter could set in earlier than usual this year.

This is also confirmed by the early arrival of hundreds of migratory birds, coming to spend the winter months in the Valley to avoid the extreme winter cold in Russia, China, Eastern Europe and other places.

A good number of tourists are in the Valley these days, and the golden-yellow autumn of Kashmir is proving a value addition to their holidaying experience. Hotels, guesthouses and homestays these days are providing accommodation to tourists at reasonably affordable prices in the Valley.