J&K polls: Vote in large numbers, strengthen festival of democracy, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

The first phase of the long-awaited elections in the union territory is underway, with seven districts voting on Wednesday.

This is the first Assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

PM Modi in a post on X said, "As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."

He also urged the youth and first-time voters to exercise their franchise enthusiastically. "I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," the PM said.

More than 23.27 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase in the 24 Assembly constituencies in seven districts -- Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian in the Valley and Banihal, Kishtwar and Doda in Jammu division. The fate of 219 candidates will be sealed.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also wrote a post on X. He said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to safeguard their rights and embark on a new era of true development and full statehood. As the first phase of voting in 24 Assembly constituencies commences, we urge everyone to exercise their democratic right and vote in large numbers. Every single vote holds the power to shape the future and bring about an era of peace, stability, justice, progress, and economic empowerment."

Kharge also appealed to the youth and first-time voters. "We appeal to all, especially first-time voters, to participate in this crucial election and be the catalysts for change. For the first time ever, a state was downgraded to a Union Territory, when you cast your vote, do remember who is responsible for this travesty. Let us unite and shape a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir, where voices of all citizens are heard."

Prominent candidates in Kashmir include CPI(M)‘s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term from the Kulgam seat. Congress General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir is aiming for a third term from Dooru, while National Conference’s Sakina Itoo seeks another term from Damhal Hajipora.

Mehbooba Mufto's daughter Iltija Mufti is also contesting in this phase.