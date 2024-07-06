Live
J&K: Second encounter underway in Kulgam
A second encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists which broke out in J&K’s Kulgam district on Saturday.
An official said that a joint team of police and the army started a Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) in Chanigam village of the Frisal area in the Kulgam district.
“As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on,” he said.
Earlier, an encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in Mudergam village in Kulgam during which an army soldier was killed.
The two villages, Mudergam and Chanigam, are 12 kms away from each other.
