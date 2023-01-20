  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

J&K: Widespread light to moderate rain, snow in next 24 hrs

J&K: Widespread light to moderate rain, snow in next 24 hrs
x
Highlights

Light rain and snow lashed J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that widespread light to moderate rain, snow is likely to continue.

Light rain and snow lashed J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that widespread light to moderate rain, snow is likely to continue.

"Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours in J&K," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 0.1, Pahalgam minus 2.9 and Gulmarg minus 7.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil minus 13.8 and Leh minus 14.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.7, Katra 7.2, Batote minus 1.2, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 1.6 as the minimum temperature.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X