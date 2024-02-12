Live
J&K's prominent NC leader Shahnaz Ganai joins BJP
Prominent National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator, Shahnaz Ganai joined the BJP on Monday at party headquarters in New Delhi.
Shahnaz Ganai belongs to Poonch district of Jammu division and she represented the NC in the erstwhile legislative council of J&K state.
Shahnaz Ganai belongs to Poonch district of Jammu division and she represented the NC in the erstwhile legislative council of J&K state.
She joined the BJP in New Delhi at the party headquarters in presence of senior BJP leader and Minister of State (PMO), Dr. Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary incharge of J&K affairs, Tarun Chugh.
Her deserting of the NC is seen as a jolt to the party in the Poonch district.
