JMM workers shut shops, roads in Sahibganj over ED summons to Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers took to the streets on Wednesday in protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

On the JMM's call, Sahibganj district on Wednesday observed a complete shutdown as Hemant Soren represents the Barhet Assembly constituency in this district.

Hundreds of party workers have been demonstrating on the streets in various areas of the district since morning and several major markets have also remained closed.

JMM workers erected bamboo barricades early in the day at Patna Chowk, Imli Chowk, Barhet Bazaar, and the Sahibganj-Govindpur main road in Barhet. This led to disruption in vehicular movement at various locations. However, school buses and ambulances were allowed to pass.

The protesters expressed their anger against the Central government and the ED.

According to the JMM, Hemant Soren is being harassed and humiliated through repeated summons from the ED, all orchestrated by the Central Government.

On Tuesday, a torch procession was organised under the leadership of JMM's Sahibganj district President Shahjahan Ansari.

Party MP Vijay Hansda has alleged that the BJP is attempting to destabilise Hemant Soren's elected government by misusing agencies such as the ED and CBI.

He said that in states without a BJP government at the helm, agencies like the ED, CBI, and NIA are being employed for suppression of leaders of Opposition-ruled states.