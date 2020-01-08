JNU Attacks: Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with students

Deepika Padukone came out in support of Jawaharlal Nehru University students who were brutally attacked by masked goons Sunday night inside their own campus hostels. On Tuesday, Deepika visited JNU and met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was critically injured during the attack. Padukone was seen speaking to Aishe at the protest and standing silently as the protesters were chanting slogans.

Talking about the recent attacks on students in different universities and colleges in India, Deepika Padukone said, "What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn't become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I'm sad. This is not the foundation of our country."

About the attacks on JNU students, Deepika said, "I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken."

Deepika Padukone was in Delhi to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak with her colleague Vikrant Massey. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

As expected, after Deepika met the students of JNU and showed her solidarity with them, BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga called for a boycott of her films. He took to Twitter and wrote, "RT if you will boycott movies of Deepika Padukone for her support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang."

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Zoya Akhtar, among others, participated in a protest held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The celebs sang songs and poems, and condemned the JNU attack.