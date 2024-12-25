Live
- Meeting on fee regulation held
- Allu Arjun Questioned in Sandhya Theater Stampede Case: Investigation Updates
- Christmas festivities pervade Warangal
- TTD announces the schedule for release of March 2025 quota tokens
- Odisha’s Dilishaa crowned KIIT NanhiPari
- STA inks MoU with IIT Madras to improve road safety
- OEC to prepare coastal protection plan for Odisha
- District SP inspects Kerameri police station
- Women urged to become self-reliant
- Indiramma House Survey should be done transparently: Veerlapalli
Just In
Job scam: No High Court bail for Partha
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail peti-tion of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chat-terjee and four other ex-public servants in a Central Bureau of Investigation case over an alleged school jobs recruit-ment scam.
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail peti-tion of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chat-terjee and four other ex-public servants in a Central Bureau of Investigation case over an alleged school jobs recruit-ment scam.
Besides Chatterjee, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty also re-jected the bail prayer of former West Bengal School Ser-vice Commission chairman Subires Bhattacharya, former state secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former chairman of SSC’s advisory committee S P Saha, and former SSC secretary Ashok Saha. Earlier, a division bench comprising justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray differed in their separate judgments on the bail prayer of the five accused. While Justice Banerjee allowed the bail application of all the accused, Justice Sinha Ray rejected it.
The matter was thereafter assigned to the single bench of Justice Chakraborty by the HC chief justice for adjudication.