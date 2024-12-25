Job scam: No High Court bail for Partha

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail peti-tion of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chat-terjee and four other ex-public servants in a Central Bureau of Investigation case over an alleged school jobs recruit-ment scam.

Besides Chatterjee, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty also re-jected the bail prayer of former West Bengal School Ser-vice Commission chairman Subires Bhattacharya, former state secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former chairman of SSC’s advisory committee S P Saha, and former SSC secretary Ashok Saha. Earlier, a division bench comprising justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray differed in their separate judgments on the bail prayer of the five accused. While Justice Banerjee allowed the bail application of all the accused, Justice Sinha Ray rejected it.

The matter was thereafter assigned to the single bench of Justice Chakraborty by the HC chief justice for adjudication.