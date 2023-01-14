Joshimath sank by 5.4 cm in just 12 days: ISRO

New Delhi: Satellite images of Uttarakhand's Joshimath released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) show that the Himalayan town sank at a rapid pace of 5.4 cm in just 12 days, triggered by a possible subsidence event on January 2. Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. The preliminary study by ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) said the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days. The pictures were taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite.

"The region subsided around 5 cm within a span of a few days and the areal extent of subsidence has also increased. But it is confined to the central part of Joshimath town," the NRSC report said. It said a subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide shape was identified – tapered top and fanning out at base. The report noted that the crown of the subsidence was located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180 metres.