Prakash to lead SBI Hyd Circle Football Team

Hyderabad:Former state player P Prakash Naidu will lead the SBI Hyderabad Circle Football Team in the Inter-Circle Football Tournament to be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from January 5 to 9. The tournament will feature 17 SBI circles from across the country, promising keen competition among top banking-sector teams.

The Hyderabad Circle squad includes M Gopaiah, K Veera Bhadra Rao, A Giridhar, Digamber Rao, Roch Xavier, C Sai Nath Reddy, Syed Ali Akbar Abidi, Syed Zaki Raza, R Anand Kumar, Shaik Khaleel Rehman, Khaja Moinuddin, Ch Srinivas, Shabuddin Siddiqui, Mohd Fareed, Mohd Qizar and Bala Chandrudu. The team will be coached by E S Shyam, with B N Kumar serving as manager. Officials expressed confidence that Naidu’s experience and leadership will inspire the team to deliver a strong performance at the national-level tournament.