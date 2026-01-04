Panicky farmers turn to DC for assurance

Khammam: DistrictCollector Anudeep Durishetty assured farmers that there is no shortage of urea in the district and urged them not to panic or make excess purchases.

The Collector said a total of 13,795 metric tonnes of urea stock is currently available across the district. He made these remarks while inspecting the urea distribution process at the Agricultural Cooperative Society office in Nagulavancha village of Chinthakani mandal on Saturday.

Interacting with farmers at the urea sale centre, the Collector said adequate stocks have been ensured to meet agricultural requirements and that urea would be distributed to all farmers in a systematic manner.

Providing details, Durishetty said the district has 9,736 metric tonnes at MARKFED, 900 metric tonnes at Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), 663 metric tonnes with private dealers, and 2,495 metric tonnes of CRP stock, taking the total availability to 13,795 metric tonnes.

He said steps have been taken to ensure one urea sale point for every 2,000 acres of cultivated land. “Farmers are being informed in advance about the time slots for purchase, and coupons are being issued to regulate distribution and avoid crowding,” he added.

The Collector emphasised that farmers would be supplied urea strictly as per their cultivated area and appealed to them not to purchase quantities beyond their actual requirement. He urged farmers to cooperate with officials and collect urea at the designated time to ensure smooth distribution.

District Agriculture Officer Dhanasari Pullaiah, District Cooperative Officer Gangadhar, Assistant Director of Agriculture (Madhira) Vijay Chandra, Chinthakani Tahsildar Bajji Prasad, and other officials were present during the inspection.